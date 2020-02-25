1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Leoti - USD 467 Oakley - USD 274

Monday night high school scores

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
TRIPS KSHSAA Kansas State High School Activities Assocation_1556322638568.jpg.jpg

Girls Scores

Goddard-Eisenhower 47

Hutchinson 56, Newton 34

Boys Scores

Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Valley Center 60

Newton 63, Hutchinson 59

Class 1A Playoffs

Girls Scores

Berean Academy Regional

Flinthills 49, Peabody-Burns 31

Central-Burden Regional

South Haven 40, Oxford 21

Kinsley Regional

Dighton 54, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 26

Boys Scores

Ashland Regional

Bucklin 63, Mineola 44

Coldwater-South Central 55, Kiowa-South Barber 34

Berean Academy Regional

Classical School of Wichita 78, Burrton 26

Flinthills 81, Peabody-Burns 67

Central-Burden Regional

South Haven 59, Oxford 49

Caldwell 67, Argonia 22

Norwich 49, Central Burden 33

Central Plains Regional

Central Plains 58, Wilson 22

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 51, Victoria 36

Natoma 53, Otis-Bison 43

Frankfort Regional

Hanover 46, Axtell 40

Randolph- Blue Valley 78, Junction City- St. Xavier 14

Frankfort 42, Wakefield 21

Gossel Regional

Lost Springs-Centre 44, Rural Vista 34

McPherson-Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 27

Greeley County Regional

Sharon Springs-Wallace County 41, Weskan 39

Tribune-Greeley County 48, Bird City-Cheylin 43

Kinsley Regional

Ness City 78, Ingalls 54

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 42, Kinsley 37

Rozel-Pawnee Heights 59, Dighton 56

Lincoln Regional

Lynn 47, Lincoln 29

Clyde-Clifton Clyde 85, Tescott 21

Scandia-Pike Valley 58, Southern Cloud 38

Marmaton Valley Regional

Oswego 60, Chetopa 28

Altoona-Midway 77, Marmaton Valley 21

Colony Crest 48, Southern Coffey County 46

Quinter Regional

Rexford-Golden Plains 47, Palco 36

Quinter 68, Oberlin-Decatur Community 20

WPH 49, Atwood-Rawlins County 41

Rock Hills Regional

Logan 66, Mankato-Rock Hills 43

Almena-Northern Valley 69, Kensington-Thunder Ridge 54

Rolla Regional

Moscow 49, Fowler 44

Satanta 69, Rolla 34

St. John Regional

Macksville 70, Cunningham 41

Pretty Prairie 35, Fairfield 33

Stafford 77, Chase 22

Valley Falls Regional

Centralia 85, Onaga 23

Burlingame 57, Highland-Doniphan West 34

Waverly Regional

Wavery 55, Marais Des Cygnes Valley 42

Olpe 70, Hartford 15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories