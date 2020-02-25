Monday night high school scores

Girls Scores
Goddard-Eisenhower 47
Hutchinson 56, Newton 34
Boys Scores
Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Valley Center 60
Newton 63, Hutchinson 59
Class 1A Playoffs
Girls Scores
Berean Academy Regional
Flinthills 49, Peabody-Burns 31
Central-Burden Regional
South Haven 40, Oxford 21
Kinsley Regional
Dighton 54, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 26
Boys Scores
Ashland Regional
Bucklin 63, Mineola 44
Coldwater-South Central 55, Kiowa-South Barber 34
Berean Academy Regional
Classical School of Wichita 78, Burrton 26
Flinthills 81, Peabody-Burns 67
Central-Burden Regional
South Haven 59, Oxford 49
Caldwell 67, Argonia 22
Norwich 49, Central Burden 33
Central Plains Regional
Central Plains 58, Wilson 22
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 51, Victoria 36
Natoma 53, Otis-Bison 43
Frankfort Regional
Hanover 46, Axtell 40
Randolph- Blue Valley 78, Junction City- St. Xavier 14
Frankfort 42, Wakefield 21
Gossel Regional
Lost Springs-Centre 44, Rural Vista 34
McPherson-Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 27
Greeley County Regional
Sharon Springs-Wallace County 41, Weskan 39
Tribune-Greeley County 48, Bird City-Cheylin 43
Kinsley Regional
Ness City 78, Ingalls 54
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 42, Kinsley 37
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 59, Dighton 56
Lincoln Regional
Lynn 47, Lincoln 29
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 85, Tescott 21
Scandia-Pike Valley 58, Southern Cloud 38
Marmaton Valley Regional
Oswego 60, Chetopa 28
Altoona-Midway 77, Marmaton Valley 21
Colony Crest 48, Southern Coffey County 46
Quinter Regional
Rexford-Golden Plains 47, Palco 36
Quinter 68, Oberlin-Decatur Community 20
WPH 49, Atwood-Rawlins County 41
Rock Hills Regional
Logan 66, Mankato-Rock Hills 43
Almena-Northern Valley 69, Kensington-Thunder Ridge 54
Rolla Regional
Moscow 49, Fowler 44
Satanta 69, Rolla 34
St. John Regional
Macksville 70, Cunningham 41
Pretty Prairie 35, Fairfield 33
Stafford 77, Chase 22
Valley Falls Regional
Centralia 85, Onaga 23
Burlingame 57, Highland-Doniphan West 34
Waverly Regional
Wavery 55, Marais Des Cygnes Valley 42
Olpe 70, Hartford 15