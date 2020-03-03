Monday’s prep sub-state scores

2A Boys
Horton Sub-State
Jefferson North 44, Rossville 39
2A Girls
Elkhart Sub-State
Stanton County 51, Sublette 20
Elkhart 50, Pratt-Skyline 29
Syracuse 38, Medicine Lodge 34 – OT
Ellis Sub-State
Trego County 59, Hill City 19
Republic County 47, Smith Center 31
Ellis 59, Hoxie 45
Herrington Sub-State
Chase County 54, Marion 28
Hillsboro 30, Herrington 28
Sacred Heart 55, Canton-Galva 51
Horton Sub-State
Valley Heights 77, McLouth 10
Horton 44, Oskaloosa 42
Jackson Heights 55, Wathena-Riverside 20
Jefferson North 43, Rossville 34
Inman Sub-State
Sterling 56, Remington 27
Ellinwood 56, Moundridge 54
Inman 45, Ellsworth 40
Hutchinson-Trinity 44, Sedgwick 24
Lyndon Sub-State
Wabunsee 83, Kansas City Christian 21
Mission Valley 53, Lyndon 46
Northern Heights 53, Central Heights 29
Maranatha Christian 45, Heritage Christian 40
Sedan Sub-State
West Elk 55, Cedar Vale Dexter 21
Sedan 54, Conway Springs 53
Garden Plain 49, Leon-Bluestem 18
Wichita Independent 43, Belle Plaine 36
Yates Center Sub-State
Uniontown 58, Jayhawk-Linn 47
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 50, Cherokee-Southeast 23
Erie 61, Arma-Northeast 53
Pleasanton 34, Yates Center 30
3A Boys
Beloit Sub-State
Beloit 74, Russell 37
Norton 55, Minneapolis 49
Hoisington 66, Concordia 34
Thomas More Prep-Marian 42, Phillipsburg 38
Burlington Sub-State
Burlington 87, West Franklin 32
Osage City 60, Humboldt 55
Osawatomie 67, Anderson County 59
Wellsville 61, Prairie View 30
Cheney Sub-State
Cheney 72, Douglass 41
Chaparral 70, Eureka 64 – OT
Wichita-Collegiate 60, Kingman 28
Caney Valley 68, Wichita-Trinity Academy 64
Cimarron Sub-State
Lakin 75, Goodland 55
Holcomb 74, Scott Community 51
Hugoton 74, Cimarron 55
Colby 51, Southwestern Heights 59
Galena Sub-State
Galena 57, Neodesha 29
Columbus 60, Riverton 52
Frontenac 78, Elk Valley 51
Baxter Springs 74, Cherryvale 57
Halstead Sub-State
Hesston 53, Halstead 26
Larned 70, Southeast of Saline 45
Haven 51, Smoky Valley 30
Lyons 68, Council Grove 43
Hiawatha Sub-State
Marysville 53, Bishop Ward 25
Hiawatha 52, Pleasant Ridge 41
Maur Hill -Mount Academy 55, Atchison Community 17
Nemaha Central 44, Sabetha 39
Royal Valley Sub-State
Royal Valley 69, Silver Lake 41
Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 53
Rock Creek 69, Santa Fe Trail 44
St. Mary’s 71, Riley County 57
3A Girls
Burlington Sub-State
Wellsville 80, Prairie View 32
Galena Sub-State
Galena 61, Neodesha 32
Halstead Sub-State
Haven 37, Smoky Valley 26