Monday’s prep sub-state scores

2A Boys

Horton Sub-State

Jefferson North 44, Rossville 39

2A Girls

Elkhart Sub-State

Stanton County 51, Sublette 20

Elkhart 50, Pratt-Skyline 29

Syracuse 38, Medicine Lodge 34 – OT

Ellis Sub-State

Trego County 59, Hill City 19

Republic County 47, Smith Center 31

Ellis 59, Hoxie 45

Herrington Sub-State

Chase County 54, Marion 28

Hillsboro 30, Herrington 28

Sacred Heart 55, Canton-Galva 51

Horton Sub-State

Valley Heights 77, McLouth 10

Horton 44, Oskaloosa 42

Jackson Heights 55, Wathena-Riverside 20

Jefferson North 43, Rossville 34

Inman Sub-State

Sterling 56, Remington 27

Ellinwood 56, Moundridge 54

Inman 45, Ellsworth 40

Hutchinson-Trinity 44, Sedgwick 24

Lyndon Sub-State

Wabunsee 83, Kansas City Christian 21

Mission Valley 53, Lyndon 46

Northern Heights 53, Central Heights 29

Maranatha Christian 45, Heritage Christian 40

Sedan Sub-State

West Elk 55, Cedar Vale Dexter 21

Sedan 54, Conway Springs 53

Garden Plain 49, Leon-Bluestem 18

Wichita Independent 43, Belle Plaine 36

Yates Center Sub-State

Uniontown 58, Jayhawk-Linn 47

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 50, Cherokee-Southeast 23

Erie 61, Arma-Northeast 53

Pleasanton 34, Yates Center 30

3A Boys

Beloit Sub-State

Beloit 74, Russell 37

Norton 55, Minneapolis 49

Hoisington 66, Concordia 34

Thomas More Prep-Marian 42, Phillipsburg 38

Burlington Sub-State

Burlington 87, West Franklin 32

Osage City 60, Humboldt 55

Osawatomie 67, Anderson County 59

Wellsville 61, Prairie View 30

Cheney Sub-State

Cheney 72, Douglass 41

Chaparral 70, Eureka 64 – OT

Wichita-Collegiate 60, Kingman 28

Caney Valley 68, Wichita-Trinity Academy 64

Cimarron Sub-State

Lakin 75, Goodland 55

Holcomb 74, Scott Community 51

Hugoton 74, Cimarron 55

Colby 51, Southwestern Heights 59

Galena Sub-State

Galena 57, Neodesha 29

Columbus 60, Riverton 52

Frontenac 78, Elk Valley 51

Baxter Springs 74, Cherryvale 57

Halstead Sub-State

Hesston 53, Halstead 26

Larned 70, Southeast of Saline 45

Haven 51, Smoky Valley 30

Lyons 68, Council Grove 43

Hiawatha Sub-State

Marysville 53, Bishop Ward 25

Hiawatha 52, Pleasant Ridge 41

Maur Hill -Mount Academy 55, Atchison Community 17

Nemaha Central 44, Sabetha 39

Royal Valley Sub-State

Royal Valley 69, Silver Lake 41

Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 53

Rock Creek 69, Santa Fe Trail 44

St. Mary’s 71, Riley County 57

3A Girls

Burlington Sub-State

Wellsville 80, Prairie View 32

Galena Sub-State

Galena 61, Neodesha 32

Halstead Sub-State

Haven 37, Smoky Valley 26

