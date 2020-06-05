NAIA announces plan for return to play this fall

The NAIA on Thursday announced their plans for the return to play.

The plan states that all sports except for football will be allowed to hold competitions beginning on Saturday, September 5th. Football competition will be allowed to begin the on September 12th.

Also included in the plan is that the first practice date for fall sports is August 15th, though any conditioning and workouts that do not fall under the NAIA’s definition of practice may begin before the August 15th date in accordance with local and state guidelines.

This plan requires that football teams practice for four weeks and other fall sports practice for three weeks prior to the first contest.

The return to play date is contingent on a system put in place by the NAIA’s Council of Presidents Executive Committee. The threshold that has been put into place is that half of the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance by local authorities before the season can begin.

This delayed start has also led to reductions in the number of regular season contests allowed by sport. Those limitations are:

• Football 9 games, down from 11 games

• Soccer 14 games, down from 18 games

• Cross Country 7 meets, down from 8 meets

• Volleyball 22 dates, down from 28 dates

At the present time the NAIA plans to hold all fall championships as scheduled.

You can read the full text of the NAIA’s release here.