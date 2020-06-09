NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Northwestern State Athletics) – Rhodes Properties and Development have partnered with Northwestern State baseball to form the Nick Heath Minority Scholarship for the Bobby Barbier Summer Youth Camp later this month. Three minority players between the ages of 5 and 13 will be awarded scholarships to the camp, which runs June 22-24 at Parc Natchitoches. The scholarships cover the cost of attendance for the camp, and each winner will receive gifts donated by Heath. "I want to thank the Rhodes family, first and foremost, for doing their part in creating this opportunity for minorities in the Demon family," said Heath, who played three seasons at Northwestern State before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. "This scholarship shows the Northwestern State Demons are committed to giving everyone an equal opportunity to play at Brown-Stroud and represent our Demon family on and off the field. The Rhodes stepping up here and taking this initiative shows our community is behind us. I will be committing one bat and one fully customized glove to each player who receives this scholarship. "I am beyond humbled someone would view me highly enough to name anything after me, even more so to put my name in a situation where I can team up with my former university and be able to help give kids who are minorities the opportunity to come out and pursue this game we all know and love." To apply for the scholarship, players can download an application at this link. Completed applications can be returned via email to head coach Bobby Barbier at barbierb@nsula.edu or in person at the NSU athletic fieldhouse between 8-11 a.m. Friday, June 18. June 18 is the deadline for all scholarship entries, regardless of how they are submitted.