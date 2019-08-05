National Baseball Congress inducts five new members as part of 2019 Hall of Fame class

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Championship week is in full swing at the 85th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium.

In between the slate of games on Sunday, the National Baseball Congress inducted five new members into their Hall of Fame.

The 2019 class includes Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson, Steve McFarland, Mike Moore, Mark “Potts” Potter and Rick Schroeder.

Jackson starred in the NBC Kansas State Tournament. He was voted Most Popular Player at the tournament from 1965-67.

While he was on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster for 10 years, he never played in the MLB, due to several stints in prison. He passed away in 2004.

Steve McFarland made 12 appearances in the NBC World Series as a coach.

McFarland coached the Santa Maria Indians from 1978-83 and the Alaska Glacier Pilots from 1984-94.

He had a combined 56-22 record with two championships (one with each team he coached).

Mike Moore enjoyed a 14-year major league career with the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers.

Before embarking on his pro career, he helped lead the Liberal Bee Jays to an NBC World Series title in 1979 and a runner-up finish in 1980.

After being inducted Sunday night, Moore spoke about his time playing in the NBC.

“You know those memories, the people you meet, the friends you make, the families you stay with, that’s all part of the experience of playing collegiate summer time baseball,” said Moore.

Moore also had some advice for the players taking part in the annual Wichita baseball tournament now.

“Enjoy the game, remember it’s always a game, because there is going to be a lot of adversity in this game, because especially as a hitter, it’s a game of failure, so you have to learn how to improve and you just try to get better at the game every day, and enjoy what you are doing,” said Moore.

Other inductees included Mark “Potts” Potter, who played in 14 straight NBC World Series, beginning in 1984. Potter played for five different teams between 1988-90, the last being the Wichita Alumni.

Potter is now a full-time public speaker on mental health.

Rick Schroeder was honored for his commitment to the NBC World Series.

He has attended the tournament for 37 straight years, scouting the talent that comes through the annual Summer event.

Schroder is well known for scouting players like Derek Holland, Danny Duffy, and Aaron Miles.