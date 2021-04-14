National Signing Day: 17 Derby High School student-athletes make college decisions

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The spring National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing period is underway, and Derby High School took full advantage of sharing the success of its 17 student-athletes making college decisions.
“It’s wonderful that we got a chance to get this done,” said Derby’s Athletic Director, Russell Baldwin. “It’s good because it kind of gives them closure to their career here at Derby.”
After missing signing day festivities in the fall and winter due to COVID-19 precautions, Baldwin said this year’s ceremony is even more special: “It’s by far the largest one we’ve ever had with the 17 athletes.”
Student-athletes say that signing their NLI is like a weight lifted off their shoulders: “It’s kind of relieving, said wrestler Treyton Rusher, who signed to Friends University. “The whole college searching progress has been frustrating at times, but also really fun at times because I get to meet a bunch of cool people. It feels good for it to be over though.”
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed – Track, Missouri Western
Trent Padilla – Track/XC, Barton CC
Ellie Kuntz – Softball, Neosho CCC
Grant Ash – Baseball, Neosho CCC
Reid Liston – Baseball, Neosho CCC
Kade Snodgrass – Baseball, Neosho CCC
Coleson Syring – Baseball, Butler CCC
Jace Horn – Baseball, Southwestern College
Carson Olmstead – Golf, Southwestern College
Blake Chadwick – Basketball, St. Mary’s University, KS
Gianni Roland – Basketball, Bethany College
Treyton Rusher – Wrestling, Friends University
Kaleb Gifford – Football, Friends University
Jack Hileman – Football, Ft. Hays State University
Kiley Hale – Tennis, Cowley CC
Macey Truitt – Golf, York College, NE