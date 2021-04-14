National Signing Day: 17 Derby High School student-athletes make college decisions

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The spring National Letter of Intent (NLI) signing period is underway, and Derby High School took full advantage of sharing the success of its 17 student-athletes making college decisions.

“It’s wonderful that we got a chance to get this done,” said Derby’s Athletic Director, Russell Baldwin. “It’s good because it kind of gives them closure to their career here at Derby.”

After missing signing day festivities in the fall and winter due to COVID-19 precautions, Baldwin said this year’s ceremony is even more special: “It’s by far the largest one we’ve ever had with the 17 athletes.”

Student-athletes say that signing their NLI is like a weight lifted off their shoulders: “It’s kind of relieving, said wrestler Treyton Rusher, who signed to Friends University. “The whole college searching progress has been frustrating at times, but also really fun at times because I get to meet a bunch of cool people. It feels good for it to be over though.”

Aneesa Abdul-Hameed – Track, Missouri Western

Trent Padilla – Track/XC, Barton CC

Ellie Kuntz – Softball, Neosho CCC

Grant Ash – Baseball, Neosho CCC

Reid Liston – Baseball, Neosho CCC

Kade Snodgrass – Baseball, Neosho CCC

Coleson Syring – Baseball, Butler CCC

Jace Horn – Baseball, Southwestern College

Carson Olmstead – Golf, Southwestern College

Blake Chadwick – Basketball, St. Mary’s University, KS

Gianni Roland – Basketball, Bethany College

Treyton Rusher – Wrestling, Friends University

Kaleb Gifford – Football, Friends University

Jack Hileman – Football, Ft. Hays State University

Kiley Hale – Tennis, Cowley CC

Macey Truitt – Golf, York College, NE