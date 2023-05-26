MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Keyontae Johnson’s collapse on the court in 2020 won’t keep him away from the NBA.

The NBA’s Fitness to Play panel medically cleared Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This allows him to be selected in the NBA Draft.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Johnson passed out after a timeout during the Florida/Florida State men’s basketball game. The only injury he had was a busted lip. However, Johnson had trouble getting doctors’ clearance to return to basketball because of the uncertainty surrounding his collapse. He didn’t get to play the game he loves for almost two seasons before Jerome Tang recruited him to Kansas State University.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 22.