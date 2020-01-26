Breaking News
NBA star Kobe Bryant killed in fatal helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant attends the LA premiere of “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) – Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas at the age of 41.

Reports from KTLA say Bryant was on board a helicopter with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down around 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were no survivors.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. 5 people are confirmed dead.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

