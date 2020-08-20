NBC All-Americans Announced for 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) – The 2020 NBC All-Americans all played key roles in advancing their respective teams through the 86th NBC World Series powered by Evergy.

The Santa Barbara Foresters claimed their 8th National Championship going 4-0 in the re-introduced
double-elimination format as Manager Bill Pintard lead a talented group of five All-Americans.

The presenting sponsor for the NBC All-American Team is Hook Bats, www.hookbats.com. Each All-American will receive a customized commemorative bat.

Pitchers
Aaron Funk Liberal, KS Bee Jays 0.00 ERA, 1-0 Record, 7 Innings, 14 K’s, 0 Walks

Nick Nastrini Santa Barbara, CA Foresters 0.00 ERA, 1-0 Record, 10 Innings, 15 K’s, 3 Walks

Trevin Reynolds Cheney, KS Diamond Dawgs 1.64 ERA, 2-0 Record, 11 Innings, 16 K’s, 2 Earned Runs

Catchers
Pablo Lanzarote Hattiesburg, MS Black Sox .300 BA Avg., 3HR, 6 RBI, 1.000 Fielding %,

Infielders
1B – Cayde Ward Liberal, KS Bee Jays .538 BA Avg., HR, 6 RBI, 7 Hits, .846 SLG%
2B – Jace Jung Santa Barbara, CA Foresters .246 BA Avg., 5 Runs, 4 RBI, 2 HR, .786 SLG%, 11 Assists
3B – Sean McLain Santa Barbara, CA Foresters .333 BA Avg., 4 Hits, 3RBI, .667 SLG%,
SS – Dylan Nedved Hutchinson, KS Monarchs .318 BA Avg., 7 Hits, HR, 4 RBI, 2 Stolen Bases

Outfielders
Clayton Chadwick Hutchinson, KS Monarchs .450 BA Avg., 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 Hits, 6 Runs
Casey Dykstra Santa Barbara, CA Foresters .429 BA Avg., HR, 6 Hits, 5 RBI, HR
DeVaughn Gales Houston, TX Express .500 BA Avg., 2 HR, 4 Doubles, 10 Hits, 9 Runs, 9 RBI

Utility
Taylor Barber Hutchinson, KS Monarchs .263 BA Avg., 5 Runs, 5 Hits, 3 RBI, 3 Stolen Bases

Designated Hitter

Christian Encarnacion Santa Barbara, CA Foresters .264 BA Avg., 4 Runs, 5 Hits, HR, 4 RBI

