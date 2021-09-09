NBC NFL kickoff tonight features Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys

Sports

by: Stephanie Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday night’s NFL Kickoff Season Opener begins at 6 p.m. on NBC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There will be a total of 17 games per NFL team for the 2021-22 season. The regular season ends on Jan. 9, 2022, with the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which NBC will broadcast.

Previous to this video, NBC shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Sunday Night Football” open with “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” singer Carrie Underwood.

