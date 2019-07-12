NBC World Series announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WICHITA, Kan. – The 85th NBC World Series powered by Westar Energy is proud to announce the 2019 NBC Hall of Fame class of Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson, Steve McFarland, Mike Moore, Mark Potter and Rick Schroeder.

Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson was the highlight of the Kansas State Tournament at Lawrence Stadium in the 1960’s, but a series of armed robbery charges erased his professional baseball dreams.

During this time, the Lansing State Penitentiary team was given permission in play in the NBC Kansas State Tournament.

Fireball was voted Most Popular Player at the 1965, 1966 and 1967 tournaments.

Fireball’s 55 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings played set his apart from the rest.

While he did sit on the Pittsburg roster for 10 years, he never played in the Major Leagues due to his prison stints.

Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson passed away on July 31, 2004.

Steve McFarland’s NBC World Series record alone shows the dominance his teams showed throughout his time coaching teams in the 1970’s – 90’s.

While coaching for 21 years (11 as an assistant, 10 as head coach) at his alma mater, California Polytechnic State University, McFarland coached NBC teams Santa Maria Indians (1978-1983) and Anchorage Glacier Pilots (1984-1994).

Throughout his 12 appearances to the NBC World Series, he combined for a 56-22 record with two Championships (one with each team), one runner-up finish and five third place finishes.

In 1994, he joined the Miami Marlins as a scout/coach in the minor leagues.

In 1999, he moved to the Chicago Cubs organization and became a minor league manager.

He moved into a scouting role with the Cubs in 2005 and still holds that position.

Mike Moore sits along the best the Liberal Bee Jays have ever produced.

The right handed pitcher from Eakley, Oklahoma was a two-time pitcher of the year for the NBC World Series.

His performances in 1979 and 1980 earned Liberal a NBC World Series title and a runner-up finish.

Moore was later drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the overall number one pick in the 1981 MLB draft.

He made his MLB debut one year later on April 11, 1982.

After 13 seasons in the MLB, including two trips to the World Series with Oakland, Moore called it a career.

He finished his career with a 161-176 record, a 4.39 ERA, a World Series Championship and 2,931 innings pitched.

Mark “Potts” Potter played in 14 straight NBC World Series, starting in 1984 with the Wichita Tigers.

Starting in 1986, he played for the Wichita Kountry Tyme Cubs.

One year later, he had the opportunity to compete with the Cubs in an International Tournament in Cuba.

Despite losing in the finals to Cuba, Potter called it “one of the best experiences of [his] life.”

Between 1988-90, Potter would play for three different teams, the last being the Wichita Alumni who he would play seven more years with.

Currently, Potter lives with his wife in Cheney, Kan. and is a full time public speaker on mental health and his personal journey with mental health issues.

Rick Schroeder is the ultimate example of commitment to the NBC World Series and the talent it produces.

This year marks his 37th consecutive year attending and scouting talent at the NBC World Series.

Schroeder became an area scout for the Texas Rangers in 1982, his first year attending the NBC World Series.

After 10 years with the Rangers, he began a series of shorter stints for a number of other teams: Houston Astros (1992-97), Anaheim Angels (1998-2000), again with the Rangers (2001-06), Kansas City Royals (2007-10), Chicago Cubs (2011-12).

After this, he returned to the Rangers organization, where still serves as a Special Assistant Scout.

Some of Schroeder’s most well-known scouter players includes Derek Holland, Danny Duffy, Steve Buchele and Aaron Miles. Schroeder now lives in Phoenix, AZ.

The National Baseball Congress is proud to induct these five men into the NBC Hall of Fame.

Not only was their work on the field, dugouts and the stands exceptional, but these men showed what true love with the game of baseball looks like.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The 85th NBC World Series powered by Westar Energy will be played July 27-August 10, with all games being played at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University.

To order tickets, reserve suites and secure your spot for the NBC World Series, call 316-977-9400.