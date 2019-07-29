85th NBC World Series in full swing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The 85th edition of the NBC World Series is in full swing.

For the first time in its history, the annual Summer classic is being played at Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.

This comes after the tournaments old venue, Lawrence Dumont Stadium, was demolished late last year.

On the second day of the tournament, the Wichita Sluggers used a five run third inning and four run fourth inning to get past the Denver Cougars, 10-3.

The next game saw the 316 Elite jump out of the gate hot once again, scoring three runs in the first. However, they couldn’t keep up with the Hutchinson Monarchs, falling 7-4.

The third game of the day saw the Great Bend Bat Cats win their first game of the NBC World Series. They were able to put two runs across the plate in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Hays Larks, 5-4.

The NBC World Series will continue Monday afternoon, starting with the Bat Cats taking on the Waco Missions at 1 p.m.