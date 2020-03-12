NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The NCAA on Thursday announced that they have canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This includes the March Madness men’s tournament.

According to a release from the NCAA, “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

