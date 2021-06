WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jeremy Brown, a 31-year-old Valley Center man who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this week, was charged with two counts of rape on Wednesday.

According to Wichita police, they went to a home on South St. Paul Street in Wichita in the early morning hours of Saturday and contacted a 72-year-old woman. It was learned that the woman and two others were at a local bar where they met Scott. After they left the bar, they met at the home on St. Paul. The woman reported that the suspect sexually assaulted her.