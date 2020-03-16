The American Athletic Conference announces cancellation of competition and championships for the academic year

CINCINNATI (AAC) — The American Athletic Conference announced today that all athletic competition and championships have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
In addition, all American institutions have ceased practicing.
by: Taylor Rocha, AACPosted: / Updated:
