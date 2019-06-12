Nearly 400 kids participate in community event to learn about tennis

The 2019 Wichita Tennis Open officially kicked off on Tuesday at Wichita State University.

Sprawled around the campus though were nearly 400 kids eager to learn the game of tennis as well.

It was all a part of the USTA Net Generation Community Kids Day event.

Jaren Glaser, a Tennis Service Representative with Kansas says she’s hopeful the event helped spark some interest in the sport of tennis with those who participated.

“It’s one of those sports you can play your whole entire life, and I think everywhere you go, you can find a tennis court, we also want people to know it is very accessible to everyone, we play tennis in all places, we play in gyms, parking lots, everywhere,” said Glaser.

Kids from Evergreen, Colvin and Lynette Woodward Community Learning Centers came out for the one-day event.