New era brings excitement for new look Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – – It is a new era of football up in Manhattan, as the Kansas State Wildcat football team gets ready for their first season under new head coach Chris Klieman.

Coming off a 5-7 record in 2018 in legendary head coach Bill Snyder’s last season, the ‘Cats are looking for a fresh start.

Open practices, music blaring and a whole lot of energy are just a few of their new and somewhat refreshing things we’ve seen as K-State prepares for the 2019 season.

“I’ll tell you what, that’s been the most impressive part for me, truly at the start of camp, I haven’t been a part of an energy level and competition level like this before. We’ve had some fights break out, every day people are talking trash, especially to me, I’m not much of a talker, but the competitive juices get going,” said Skylar Thompson, K-State’s junior quarterback.

After five stellar seasons at North Dakota State, where Klieman won four FCS National Championships, he’s brought a new attitude and a new motto in “Win The Dang Day.”

“I know what we’re trying to instill here which is guys to take ownership in the program, guys to get invested more in the program, It’s their program, and us as coaches, are the ones guiding them,” said Klieman.

The Wildcats will begin their season on Saturday, August 31st against Nicholls State.

Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.