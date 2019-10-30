Closings and Delays
New Shockers Make Strong First Impression in Exhibition Win

Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State’s newcomers made a strong first impression in a 92-57 exhibition victory over Northeastern State, Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers won their 26th-straight preseason exhibition game dating back to 2001 and improved to 15-0 under Gregg Marshall (2007-Pr.).

WSU’s newcomers accounted for 52 of the team’s 92 points.

Freshman Grant Sherfield celebrated his 20th birthday in style with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Junior college transfer Trey Wade narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Tyson Etienne put up 12 points on 4-of-8 three-point shooting.

Sophomore Jamarius Burton tacked on 14 points and dished out a game-high six assists without a turnover.

Up 27-23 near the 7:00-mark of the first half WSU used a 10-0 run to create separation.  Stevenson’s three-point play, a Burton triple and buckets from Wade and Asbjørn Midtgaard helped the Shockers take a 15-point lead into halftime.

Sherfield led all scorers with 14 points in the opening period.

WSU stretched its lead to 28 near the midway point of the second half after a 13-0 run, with freshmen accounting for nine points.

Within three minutes, the margin had ballooned to 38, thanks to another 12-0 spurt.

The Shockers committed just one second-half turnover and would lead by as many as 41 in the final minutes.

WSU out-rebounded NSU 45-33 and finished +7 in turnovers.

All 13 players that dressed saw at least three minutes of action.

