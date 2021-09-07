Newman Jets soar into hot start to the season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newman University volleyball team has played two matches and has two wins so far this season. A solid turnaround for a group that won just four matches last season.

The Jets have a 2-0 record with wins over Kansas Wesleyan and Bethel College five days into the season, setting up optimism for a young team that went 4-15 during their Covid based spring season.

“We’re comfortable being uncomfortable,” said Jets head coach Jose Lugo. “We’re taking good swings out of system, it’s really helpful. The game is played out of system quite often so because of that we’re in a position where we feel comfortable doing that.”

The Jets are a young roster overall with two seniors, two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshman.

“I think it’s cool that we can build a team as we go each year,” said sophomore outside hitter Salome Romp. “There’s seven sophomores a couple freshman, It’s nice being able to build the team as we go.”

