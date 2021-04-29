Newman University hires Johnson to lead women’s basketball program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University has hired Drew Johnson to be their next women’s basketball coach effective on May 4, the university announced on Thursday.

Newman Athletic Director Joanna Pryor believes the future is bright for the Jets’ women program with the addition of Johnson, “I am very pleased to announce Drew Johnson as our next women’s basketball coach. He brings great energy and enthusiasm to our program.

Johnson recently completed his fourth season at Bethel and led the team to its first ever NAIA National Tournament appearance. In 2017-18, Johnson took over the Threshers women’s program which had a 4-26 record the season prior to his hiring. Bethel tripled its previous win total in Johnson’s first season going 12-18. In his second season, he led Bethelto a historic 20-10 season, setting a new school mark for wins. During the 2018-19 season, Johnson’s team broke numerous program records and hosted its first KCAC postseason contest inside Thresher Gym in eight years.

During his four seasons at Bethel, Johnson coached nine ALL-KCAC honorees and three All-American selections. Johnson turned Abby Schmidt, an under-recruited forward from Newton, Kansas, into a three time All-American selection. During Schmidt’s four seasons, she accrued a KCAC Conference record of1,399 career rebounds, was a three time KCAC Defensive Player of the Year and three time First Team All-Conference selection.

Johnson graduated from Friends University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education. At Friends, Johnson was a two-year captain and four-year starter on the football team. He was also an All-KCAC selection as a punter.

(Newman University Athletics contributed information to this article.)