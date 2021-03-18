Newman University’s Head Woman’s Basketball coach resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University Athletics Director Joanna Pryor announced Thursday the resignation of Head Women’s Basketball Coach Darin Spense. The university stated a national search will begin immediately to fill the open position.

In a news release, Newman University said Spence finished his ninth season as the Jets head coach in 2020-21, leading the Jets to a 4-18 record. Over his 36-year coaching career, Spence compiled 594 wins as a head women’s basketball coach across NCAA Division I and Division II, NAIA, and NJCAA schools. During his nine years with the Jets he amassed a record of 120-113 overall, a 59-53 mark in Heartland Conference play and a 10-31 record in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association over the last two season.

Under Spence, the Jets reached the Heartland Conference tournament in six of his seven seasons. 13 players have achieved all-conference honors, with Alex Ciabattoni earning freshman of the year and player of the year awards in 2012-13 and 2013-14 and Faith Mason-Vestal earning freshman of the year honors in 2018-2019, respectively.

Before coming to Newman, Spence spent one season at Barton Community College and eight seasons at Division I New Mexico State. He also coached at Cowley Community College, Butler Community College, Colby Community College, and Marymount College. He was inducted into the Cowley Tiger Hall of Fame in 2016.

