Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

