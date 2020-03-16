Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
67
Next Alert
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359
1
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Arkansas City - USD 470
2
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Arkansas City closing some public facilities
3
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Attica - USD 511
4
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Brewster - USD 314
5
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Caldwell - USD 360
6
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cedar Vale - USD 285
7
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Central of Burden - USD 462
8
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Conway Springs - USD 356
9
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson
10
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17
11
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18
12
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Dighton - USD 482
13
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event
14
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020
15
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ellis - USD 388
16
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Fairfield - USD 310
17
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Graham County - USD 281
18
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Great Bend - USD 428
19
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hamilton - USD 390
20
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hays - USD 489
21
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th
22
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hodgeman County - USD 227
23
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Hutchinson - USD 308
24
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Prisoner Review Board
25
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies
26
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
LaCrosse - USD 395
27
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lakin - USD 215
28
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Lewis - USD 502
29
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Liberal - USD 480
30
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Nickerson - USD 309
31
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
North Newton Mennonite Central Committee
32
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Oberlin - USD 294
33
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Oxford - USD 358
34
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Pawnee Heights - USD 496
35
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Quinter Public Schools - USD 293
36
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Rawlins County - USD 105
37
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Rolla - USD 217
38
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020
39
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Satanta - USD 507
40
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
41
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
42
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Stockton - USD 271
43
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic
44
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks
45
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Twin Valley - USD 240
46
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Udall - USD 463
47
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin
48
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Victoria - USD 432
49
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
WaKeeney - USD 208
50
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wellington - USD 353
51
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department
52
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth
53
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
54
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair
55
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita - University Congregational Church
56
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Botanica Gardens
57
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Century II
58
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita CityArts
59
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Great Plains Nature Center
60
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums
61
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Public Libraries
62
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Q-line
63
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
64
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers
65
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
66
of
/
67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Winfield - First United Methodist Church
67
of
/
67
NFL Draft
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
3 Day Forecast
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Dollar General to dedicate first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers
City of Wichita announces closures and schedule changes
11 cases of coronavirus in Kansas; Gov. Kelly encourages social distancing
Video
Troopers pick up samples for coronavirus testing in western Kansas
KDHE issues new recommendations for travelers
Video
Gov. Kelly announces new restrictions on public gatherings