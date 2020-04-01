Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change

1  of  57
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change

NFL Draft

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) –– In 2019, NFL Draft officials presented elaborate plans to leaders in the Las Vegas-area of what they hoped to showcase at April’s NFL kickoff event. From fan events to massive stages, the plans would’ve had major economic impacts on the area.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all that’s now off the table.

Fan Experience at Caesars property

NFL Draft representatives presented a list of community partners including local law enforcement and resort partners.

Renderings of proposed main stage

The presentation included renderings of 3 different stages at several locations on the Strip including a main stage at the Bellagio Fountains to be constructed on the water as well as a Fan Experience at the Caesars lot area and also the main theater stage is a covered structure near Caesars Forum designed as an ode to Fremont Street Experience as a nod to old Las Vegas.

With public events called off, it remains to be seen exactly how the NFL Draft will be presented — or if the NFL will return in the future to bring their initial blueprints to life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories