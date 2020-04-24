Cardinals add ‘Swiss Army knife’ on defense with Olathe North product Isaiah Simmons

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons (11) reacts after making a play against Pittsburgh in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C. Simmons was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the eighth pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

The Arizona Cardinals have added a big piece for their defensive rebuild, grabbing Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons after he surprisingly fell to the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft.

The Cardinals were expected to take an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman with their first selection but the prospect of adding the versatile Simmons proved too good an opportunity.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was a do-everything defender for the Tigers. He had 104 total tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions in 2019.

Simmons will join a Cardinals defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season and gave up the most total yards in the league.