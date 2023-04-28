KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have made their selections on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the second round, the Chiefs traded up eight spots to take SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick.

The Chiefs traded their 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks for the Detroit Lions’ 55th and 194th picks.

Rice garnered 233 catches, 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns in his four-year career at SMU. Rice also set the school single-season receiving record and led the FBS in yards per game. The North Richland Hills, Texas native garnered 96 receptions and 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine along with a 41-inch vertical jump.

The 23-year-old joins a wide receiver room that includes Kadarius Toney, Marquez-Valdes Scantling, Richie James, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

The Chiefs traded up in the third round with the Cincinnati Bengals or the 92nd pick to select tackle Wanya Morris from Oklahoma.

Morris was a five-star recruit and made the SEC All-Freshman Team as a 12-game starter at left tackle for Tennessee in 2019.

He transferred to Oklahoma in 2021 and was a Second Team All-Big 12 member as a right tackle in 2022. Morris was also a teammate of Chiefs guard Trey Smith at Tennessee.

Morris is named after Boyz II Men member Wanya Morris, but there’s no relation.