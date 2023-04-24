Provided by the NFL Draft, a building at 2300 Main shows logos of all 32 NFL teams. (NFL PHOTO)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL is ready to shine the spotlight on Kansas City this week during the 2023 NFL Draft.

That means some extra glamor and glitz will soon be shining on Union Station and Downtown Kansas City.

When each NFL Team is on the clock during the Draft, lights in the team’s colors will be used throughout the Draft site. Team logos will also be projected on the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s North Wall.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will feature poppies on its North Wall and the Liberty Memorial Tuesday through Saturday in remembrance of the war.

A building at 23rd and Main Street will be wrapped to display all 32 NFL team logos. A spotlight will highlight the team that is “on the clock” during the draft selection process. The building is viewable from Union Station.

Kansas City also plans to light up iconic city landmarks and buildings in the colors of the NFL Draft.

Fans will notice NFL Draft lights on the Kauffman Center and the Crown Center Shops. The Downtown Marriott will welcome the event by displaying “NFL Draft” on the building’s façade.

Flags at the Country Club Plaza, KC Streetcars, street poles, skybridges, and fencing lining the draft site will also feature NFL Draft logos.