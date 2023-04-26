KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With just a day until the NFL Draft, fans are left dreaming about their team’s next potential additions.

Kansas City Chiefs fans will be hoping the Chiefs pick a wide receiver or a defensive lineman in the first round.

Of the 17 NFL Draft prospects in Kansas City that will be at the draft, a few of them have had meetings with the Chiefs during the process. Here’s what they had to say about potentially playing for the home team.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers: “How do you think I would feel,” Flowers said with a laugh. “It’d be great.”

USC WR Jordan Addison: “When I see them, I just see some winners. Super Bowl champs. Who don’t love a winner?”

Georgia Tech DL Keion White: “That’d be great… They’re coming off a Super Bowl championship and everything like that. I know they need some EDGE guys on the edge… that would be a great opportunity.”

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.: “That would be really nice… I never been to a game here but I’ve heard the environment here at Arrowhead is like college environment which is pretty cool.”

Flowers also worked out with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes while training for the draft in Texas. Just like almost any receiver, he would love to play with the two-time MVP.

“Wherever he say he gonna put that ball, that ball gonna be there. If he say he gonna put the ball at the back of your head, you better turn around because the ball gonna be at the back of your head. Catching the ball is so easy because you know where its gon be. It’s gon be in the same spot every time and you can just turn around and make a play.”

Each of these players has met with the Chiefs in formal meetings either at the NFL Combine or in another capacity. Kansas City holds a total of 10 picks as of the night before the draft, with the first pick being at 31st overall at the end of the first round.

Selecting a player that is in person at the draft would most likely require a trade-up into at least the top 25 picks.

It all comes down to Thursday night when the draft begins at 7 p.m.