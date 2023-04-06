KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL Draft releases details about the first day of the event in Kansas City later this month.

The massive three-day event officially kicks off on Thursday, April 27.

It will begin with prospects in attendance walking the NFL Draft Red Carpet. The event will begin around 4:45 p.m. on the Memorial Courtyard at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Part of the event will be broadcast on NFL Network’s NFL Draft Kickoff show.

Before teams begin drafting future stars, Kansas City’s Oleta Adams will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Military District of Washington’s Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and the United States Army Field Band Drummers will present the flag as Brittney Spencer sings the national anthem from the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Pre-ceremonies will conclude with a flyover by the U.S. Air Force.

Fans will also see celebrities with ties to the Kansas City area. Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, along with other Big Slick members, will be involved in entertaining the crowd during the draft.

Kansas City party band “Lost Wax” will play in between Draft Selections daily.

Free concerts are planned following each day of the Draft. General viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come-first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.