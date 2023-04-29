KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Another Kansas City native has been selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

North Kansas City High alum Adetomiwa Adebawore was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Northwestern product had five sacks this past season while also recording 38 total tackles, nine for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Adebawore ran a 4.49 forty-yard dash at 6’2, 282 pounds, one of the fastest times run by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine.

He followed that up with a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10 feet 5-inch broad jump at 6’2, 282 pounds. Scouts raved about Adebawore’s performance at the Senior Bowl and this performance adds to that.

Adebawore is the second Kansas City native to be drafted in the draft with Lee’s Summit and Kansas State alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the last pick of the first round.