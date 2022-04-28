KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best offensive weapons will be presenting a pick at the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs’ legend Tony Gonzalez will read the Chiefs’ second-round pick on Friday, April 29. This is a part of the NFL’s initiative to connect the game’s greats with the current generation of stars.

Past and active players will be presenting picks in the second and third rounds. Other HOFs presenting picks are Aeneas Williams for the Arizona Cardinals, Barry Sanders for the Detroit Lions, Tony Boselli for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Emmitt Smith for the Dallas Cowboys, Marcus Allen for the Las Vegas Raiders and Larry Csonka for the Miami Dolphins.

Some active players presenting are Aaron Jones for the Green Bay Packers, Cameron Jordan for the New Orleans Saints, Chase Claypool for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Austin Ekeler for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.