KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– The Kansas City Chiefs have some important decisions to make at the 2023 NFL Draft.

With 10 draft picks, the Super Bowl champions have a number of ways they could maneuver the draft.

It remains to be seen who will be left with a first-round grade from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach by that point. Or if the Chiefs will make a trade.

Veach said the team could trade up, but he’s also open to a trade out of the first round.

“I don’t think it would be hard at all,” he said last week.

It’s also not clear what position the Chiefs will attack. The Chiefs need help at offensive tackle and wide receiver, two positions that were hit hard by departures in free agency.

Here are the Chiefs’ draft picks as of April 24. FOX4 will update this story if there are any trades.

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 166

Round 6, Pick 178

Round 6, Pick 217

Round 7, Pick 249

Round 7, Pick 250

Who are the Chiefs dreaming about this year with 10 picks overall?

If they address the offensive line with the No. 31 pick, Ohio State’s Dawand Jones and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison are possibilities.

The Chiefs have done plenty of work on Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers if they go that route. And pass rushers such as Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey could be available there.

“We always try to stick to best available. It’s probably a cookie-cutter line all GMs use,” Veach said.

Here’s the full 2023 NFL Draft schedule: