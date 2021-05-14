NFL lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated players and tiered staff

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Nexstar Media Wire) — The NFL is following the latest guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated tiered staff and players.

In a memo sent out to teams, the league said they reached an agreement to lift the mandate with the NFL Player’s Association.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated Tiered staff and players will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, either indoors or outdoors. An individual is considered “fully vaccinated” if 14 days have passed since the individual received his or her last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (either the single dose of Johnson & Johnson or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna). NFL Memorandum

Players or staff who chose not to be vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks indoor and outdoors at club facilities.

The league said they will continue to follow CDC guidelines as they are updated to reflect reduced risk and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals.

The NFL said they should review local and state regulations as they continue to modify their own protocols.