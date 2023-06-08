Mountaineer Nation is aiming to take care of one of its own.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Gabe Osabuohien, the former WVU hoops star, who was injured in a vehicle accident over the weekend. According to social media posts and the fundraiser page, Osabuohien suffered various injuries, including a pair of broken vertebrae, a concussion, and a broken nose.

The GoFundMe page was created Monday evening. It has a goal of raising $15,000 for the former Mountaineer enforcer. As of Noon ET on Tuesday, more than $5,600 has been raised in the roughly 16 hours since the page was set up.

“WVU takes care of our own, and we have started this fundraiser to assist Gabe in a speedy and successful recovery,” the page, created by WVU graduate Dan Fox, states. “Our goal is to assist Gabe this summer in medical bills and weekly living expenses until next season starts.”

Osabuohien played three seasons at West Virginia, appearing in 88 games for the Old Gold and Blue. He averaged career-highs in points (4.9), rebounds (5.3), and blocks (0.6) during his final collegiate season in 2022.

Fans wishing to donate can click here to visit the GoFundMe page.