Chiefs look ahead to regular season game against the Chargers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 and tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs scan the crowd during warm-ups prior to the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNW) - The reigning Division Champs will go up against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. This new era will showcase Mahomes rocket arm and his ability to escape under pressure in the pocket. After his 69-yard pass to Tyreek Hill against the Falcons during pre-season. This team is one with strong potential . Other than injures surfacing with former K-state Byron Pringle you still have Travis Kelece, Sammy Watkins and Kareem Hunt that will all be crucial come game time.