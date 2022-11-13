KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to ESPN, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would like to narrow his list of teams down to five, including the Chiefs.

The other four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Beckham Jr. is hoping to sign with a team by the end of the month and he wants to play for a contender.

The two-time All-Pro is ready to play and has been cleared for all activities.

It will be interesting if Beckham finds his way in a Chiefs uniform in the upcoming weeks.