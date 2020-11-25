Ravens-Steelers game moves to Sunday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, front left, fumbles the ball while being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

(NBC Sports) — The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game from Thanksgiving night to Sunday. The league announced the schedule change as the Ravens deal with multiple positive COVID-19 tests this week.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said in a statement.

Moving the game to Sunday will put the Ravens on short rest in Week 13 as they are slated to face the Cowboys next Thursday night.