Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton out against Chiefs after contracting COVID-19

NFL

by: Andrew Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — ESPN NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Field Yates say that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus and is out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of Saturday morning it’s unknown whether any other Patriots have contracted COVID-19. The team says a number of close contacts tested negative without specifying it was Newton that tested positive.

If the Chiefs game goes on as scheduled, the Patriots would turn to backups Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. The less experienced Stidham has fallen down the depth chart behind Hoyer.

Newton’s positive test is reported on the same day that the Tennessee Titans reported an additional player and two more staff members tested positive, bringing that team’s total to at least 16 for its outbreak. The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is already postponed.

This is a developing story that FOX4 will continue to follow throughout Saturday and in the leadup to Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

