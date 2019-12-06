No. 2 Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse to host No. 20 Colorado

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2/3 Kansas (6-1) is set to welcome former league foe No. 20/21 Colorado (7-0) to Lawrence on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Jayhawks and Buffaloes are slated to tip off from Allen Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.
TIPOFF
- KU is 3-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and has a 24-game homecourt winning streak, which is third-longest active nationally behind Tennessee (30) and Gonzaga (27). VCU and Prairie View A&M are tied for fourth at 16.
- Kansas has won 11-straight games against non-conference foes in Allen Fieldhouse dating back to the 2017-18 season. KU is 125-5 (96.1 percent) versus non-league foes in Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.
- No. 20/21 Colorado will be the second-ranked team Kansas will play this season and the first in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won its last seven games against ranked foes in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 44-6 (88.0 percent) versus ranked foes in Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.
- Kansas and Colorado were members of the same league from 1948 until 2011 as members of the Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 conferences.
- In a series that dates back to 1931, Kansas is 123-40 all-time against Colorado, including 62-7 in Lawrence and 53-5 in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 79.7 percent. Azubuike also led the nation in 2017-18 at 77.0 percent.
- Azubuike has a career 75.1 field goal percentage (335-for-446). The NCAA career record for field goal percentage (min. 400 attempts and four made per game) is 67.8 by Steve Johnson of Oregon State (1977-81).
- Sophomore guard Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.7 points per game. He is vying to be the second-straight Jayhawk and fifth overall to lead the Big 12 in scoring as Dedric Lawson averaged 19.4 ppg in 2018-19.
- Including the 2019 Maui Invitational, KU has won its last six in-season tournaments. The streak started with the 2014 Orlando Classic, then the 2015 Maui Invitational, the 2016 CBE Classic, the 2017 HoopHall Miami Invitational, the 2018 NIT Season Tip Off and the 2019 Maui Invitational.
- KU is ranked No. 2 in the Dec. 2 Associated Press top-25. KU has been ranked in each of the last 205 AP polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 90 of the last 105 AP polls.
THE KU-CU SERIES
This series between Kansas and Colorado dates back to 1931 and KU leads 123-40, including a 62-7 record in Lawrence (53-5 in Allen Fieldhouse). Colorado’s 75-72 win in the last meeting on Dec. 7, 2013, ended a Kansas 19-straight series win streak against CU. Kansas has won 46 of the last 48 meetings with CU dating back to 1991. The last Colorado win against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse was Feb. 10, 1983, 75-74. Since then, Kansas has defeated Colorado 29 consecutive times in Allen Fieldhouse.
As conference members – Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 – Kansas was 116-35 against Colorado, which included 21 meetings in the Big Seven/Eight Holiday Tournament and postseason conference play. As members of the Big 12, Kansas was 31-1 against Colorado – 29-1 in regular-season play and 2-0 in the league tournament. In the Bill Self-era, Kansas is 18-1 against Colorado. Colorado coach Tad Boyle is 1-4 against Kansas.
UP NEXT
Kansas continues is homestand when it plays host to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Kansas is 1-0 all time against Milwaukee with the lone meeting a 73-62 win on Dec. 22, 2004, in Allen Fieldhouse.