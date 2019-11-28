No. 4 Kansas beats Dayton 90-84 in overtime for Maui title

Dayton guard Ibi Watson (2) shoots over Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Udoka Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton 90-84 to win its third Maui Invitational title on Wednesday.

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Dayton forward Ryan Mikesell (33) shoots next to Kansas forward David McCormack (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Kansas (6-1) used a late 11-0 run to go up by three, but Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new arc with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas’ second Maui title in four years.

The Jayhawks went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the 7-footer delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) collides Dayton guard Dwayne Cohill during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points but missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds left and the Flyers (5-1) down five. Obi Toppin added 18 points.

