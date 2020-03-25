Nona Blues: G-Mac concerned with restaurants and his golf

1  of  102
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Nona Blues: G-Mac concerned with restaurants and his golf

Sports

by: DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Graeme McDowell finds motivation in short supply as he tries to keep his golf game sharp without knowing when the next tournament will be played. In that respect, he’s no different from most players.

His concern goes beyond golf during the shutdown from the spread of the new coronavirus.

McDowell is a founding partner in restaurant Nona Blue, which opened in Orlando, Florida, in 2013 and was so successful that another was opened in 2016 outside the gates of the TPC Sawgrass.

And now both are temporarily closed.

“The perspective I get from the working American point of view, it tunes me in to how big this is financially, the impact it’s going to have,” McDowell said on a conference call Wednesday. “We have two pretty successful restaurant businesses going, and all of a sudden we’re closing our doors and barely have enough money. Will we be able to come out the other end? That’s scary how quickly something like this can impact businesses all over the world.”

Nona Blue was poised for another big week at The Players Championship when the sporting world collapsed in a matter of days. The PGA Tour canceled its flagship event after one round and now is on hiatus until the end of May at the earliest, just like every other sport.

Nona Blue is as much about the social gathering as the food, which features such items as G-Mac and Cheese and Marian’s Irish Coffee. McDowell’s inspiration to invest in restaurateurs Joe Davi and Bill Bona stemmed from The Wine Bar in his hometown of Portrush, Northern Ireland, which was packed during the British Open last summer.

Nona Blue followed Florida’s order of restaurants serving food only for delivery or takeout. It was clear within days that wasn’t going to work.

“That’s not our model,” said Davi, one of the founding partners who brings restaurant business experience to the operation.

Davi has had to close restaurants for natural disasters, such as a hurricane.

“With this, there’s a beginning, an uncertain middle and an unforeseen finish,” he said. “We are now closed for the unforeseeable future.”

Davi and Bona handle the restaurant as McDowell takes care of what he does best — golf.

The former U.S. Open champion and European hero at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales had gone through some lean times until a year ago this week when he won in the Dominican Republic, held opposite a World Golf Championships event. He earned his way into the British Open for the return to Royal Portrush and started this year by winning the Saudi International, which led to a return to the top 50 in the world.

McDowell, sociable as ever, has played a few rounds with members at Lake Nona in Orlando. Otherwise, he is home with his wife and three children. His parents still live in Portrush, though they spend winter months in Florida with McDowell and are still with him.

“It’s been difficult to get into the workout and practice routines that I want to be in right now,” he said. “Without having that target in front of me … it’s difficult to get focused. I feel like it’s taken me 10 days to grasp the magnitude of what we’re going through.”

The Nona Blue restaurants have added to the stress and uncertainty. Davi said each restaurant employs 105 people.

“My main operators are handling this,” McDowell said. “We’re doing our best to compensate the staff. We’re paid up through the end of the month, and all the insurance and benefits are paid up through next month. Cash flow becomes an issue. My operators are very experienced restaurant people, not that they’ve experienced anything like this.”

Davi said he has enough capital in reserve to cope for now, while shutting down everything from the cable service to trash removal in an attempt to cut costs to a bare minimum and still take care of the staff.

Key for Nona Blue, like so many other business, is the stimulus bill the Senate approved late Tuesday night that now goes to the House. It included a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

McDowell is the host this year of the Irish Open, scheduled for May 28-31 at Mt. Juliet, which would be the second tournament on a resumed golf schedule barring any more postponements. The Ryder Cup in late September? That’s too far down the road to contemplate, especially with the Masters and PGA Championship looking for new dates, and the U.S. Open on the verge of joining them.

And then there’s the reality of two restaurants temporarily closed.

“It gives me a real-world perspective, makes me less focused on what I’m going through in professional sport,” McDowell said. “It’s tough times for everyone right now.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the first name of one of the Nona Blue restaurateurs is Bill, not Joe, Bona.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories