Northwest QB Reagan Jones commits to Missouri Western State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – With the high school football season kicking off next month, Northwest Grizzlies quarterback Reagan Jones has already decided where he will take his talents after this season.

Jones announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to play for Missouri Western State University in 2020.

Under center last year for the Grizzlies, Jones had a stellar junior season after coming over from Andover Central.

He threw for 2,414 yards with 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Jones also did damage on the ground, rushing for 1,393 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was one of three Northwest players to rush for over 1,000 yards.

Jones helped lead the Grizzlies to the 5A KSHSAA state title game in 2018. Northwest would fall 49-28 to St. Thomas Aquinas.