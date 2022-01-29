TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KSNW) — After the bombshell news first reported by Adam Schefter and other ESPN insiders, confusion has set in as multiple people close to Brady have said that he has not decided to retire.

Originally, some inside Brady’s camp had indicated that a retirement announcement was “imminent”, leading many publications to put out the news on Saturday that Brady had hung up the cleats for the last time.

As the Saturday has gone on, however, some sources, including Tom Brady’s father, Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, and Brady’s agent have indicated that Brady has not yet informed them of a decision.

These conflicting reports have made a muddy situation even muddier, as Tom Brady’s own company, TB12, had to delete a tweet signaling the end of the Super Bowl champions 22-year career.

Bucs’ Head Coach Bruce Arians shot down another report that Brady had called Tampa Bay’s front office and informed them of his retirement