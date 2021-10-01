NWSL cancels all weekend soccer matches; Investigation into coach underway

The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that given the gravity of the events of the last week, matches scheduled for this weekend will not be played. That includes the KC NWSL match against the Houston Dash at Legends Field.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff. I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said. “Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect.”

FOX News is reporting that the games were canceled so the NWSL Player’s Association can investigate misconduct allegations against North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

Riley was accused of sexual coercion and other misconduct by former players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. The players made the claims to The Athletic. Riley denied the allegations and was later fired by the team, FOX News reported.

“Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better,” Baird said.

KC NWSL confirmed that the match in Kansas City won’t be played Saturday. The organization said it hopes to reschedule the match and additional information would be released Friday afternoon.