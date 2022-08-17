The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The official start date for sports betting in Kansas may be revealed soon.

According to betkansas.com, they have confirmed the official launch date with the Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. The date for the announcement will be Aug. 18, 2022.

Betkansas.com goes on to say that Sportsbooks in Kansas will likely have the opportunity to start accepting wagers as soon as the Sept. 8 date that lawmakers set out when the bill that legalized sports betting was put forward earlier this year. No official start time has been made public yet, however.

An unnamed source reportedly told betkansas.com about the start date on the condition that they remain anonymous. The announcement on the sports betting start date will come in the early afternoon on Thursday, according to betkansas.com.

