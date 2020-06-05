Oklahoma State fined $10,000, men’s basketball team banned from upcoming postseason

by: The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season.

The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.

