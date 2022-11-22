DOHA, Qatar — Kyle Atkins, a PRO Referee from Olathe, Kansas, is set to debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when France take on Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22.

Atkins is one of five referees selected from the United States that will be in Qatar during the tournament.

He will be the offside video assistant referee (OVAR) in the VAR room when France and Australia kick off at 1 p.m.

Atkins has been an MLS referee since 2014 and has been on the FIFA Panel since 2018.

He will debut as a field ref on Thursday, November 24, when he joins fellow American head referee Ismail Elfath as his assistant when Portugal take on Ghana at 10 a.m.