Paris 2024 Olympics logo ridiculed

The logo for the 2024 Olympics in Paris was unveiled on Tuesday, and the backlash was swift.

Organizers tweeted the logo saying it represents three symbols: a gold medal, the Olympic flame, and Marianne, a key figure in the French Republic.

People took to social media to make fun of the image. Some saying it looks like the Tinder logo or an advertisement for a hair salon.

The organizing committee for the Olympic games released a statement saying the symbols were intended to be “both simple and powerful”.

