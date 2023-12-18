TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Paris is a long way from the theatre department at Topeka West High School, but when given the opportunity to attend the Olympics, a Kansas teacher says to take it.

Michael Callaway taught art and theatre at Topeka West for 35 years before retiring in 2019. In July, he’ll be in Paris, fulfilling his childhood dream.

“I always wanted to go to the opening ceremonies,” Callaway said. “And when I found out it was in Paris and having a friend live there, I said, ‘I’m going.'”

He applied online for a volunteer position months ago. Several completed questionnaires and surveys later, he received the news his application was accepted. That was back in September when he was on a trip with friends, and now in December, Callaway says the opportunity still doesn’t feel real.

The retired teacher will be one of 45,000 volunteers helping at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. However, he’s no stranger to Paris. Callaway has traveled there every year since 2000, sometimes with student groups and other times to visit his long-time friend, Jill Towsley.

“I taught at Topeka West for 35 years, and she was one of the first people I met when I started teaching there,” Callaway said of his friend.

Towsley graduated from Topeka West in 1984 but has lived in Paris for over two decades now. She and Callaway have been friends for almost double that time, exploring Paris every chance they get.

The Olympics trip will look a little different than their other adventures, though.

“He’ll really be my roommate for a couple months,” Towsley said. “But this time, It’ll be really interesting because he’ll have a job. He’ll be like a French worker.”

He’ll know more after his virtual training in March, but Callaway expects to work as a chaperone for athletes. He says he’ll first start at the Olympic Village before making his way to the stadium where track and field events are held.

Between now and July, Callaway plans to brush up on his French as much as he can while Towsley looks for Topeka West T-shirts for the two to wear at different events.

“Keep in mind, the Olympics are the idea of bringing the nations together,” Callaway said. “That’s really why I want to be there, to help spread that enthusiasm.”

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.