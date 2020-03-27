Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million

Live Now
Kansas Department of Health press conference on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m.
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million

Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Canceling March Madness because of the coronavirus pandemic will cost the NCAA about $375 million that it would have distributed to 350 schools across the nation.

Some will be able to absorb the losses better than others.

The NCAA announced Thursday it will distribute $225 million to its Division I member schools in June, nearly two-thirds less than the $600 million scheduled to be handed out in installments from April to June.

Schools that compete in the wealthiest conferences, with billion-dollar television contracts fueled by major college football, might not notice much of a difference in the short term.

Schools competing in mid-major conferences are preparing to make sacrifices.

“This is a very teachable moment,” Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dennis Thomas said. “That’s what athletics is about, when you’re confronted with unexpected situations and you have to overcome them.”

But that could prove challenging.

Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland said the NCAA distribution is primarily how his member schools fund summer school and other academic support for their athletes. McClelland acknowledged that SWAC schools have dealt with APR issues in the past.

“From a conference office standpoint, we have to find innovative ways of assisting our schools in order to compensate for the lack of resources so we can continue the forward progression that we have in increasing our graduation rates and staying out of that APR threshold to where we’re not able to meet the minimum standard,” McClelland said. “We’ve made tremendous strides in the past. This is definitely a bump in the road, but we’re committed from a conference standpoint to assist schools in making sure we continue our forward progression.”

Thomas applauded the NCAA for being fair and balanced “across the board from Power Five to FCS institutions.”

Ohio State President Michael Drake, chairman of the NCAA board of governors, said the association will undertake cost-cutting measures to be determined in the upcoming weeks. He did not provide details.

“The association has prepared for a financial catastrophic event like the one we face now,” Drake said. “While we certainly have challenges ahead, we would be in a far worse position had it not been for this long-standing, forward-focused planning.”

Former NCAA executive Greg Shaheen said the association could trim expenses related to the championship events it runs. The NCAA spent $153.8 million to run championship events last year.

“Look at the breadth of the 90 championships and only maybe a half dozen that cover their own costs,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen said millions could potentially be saved on travel costs, amenities provided to athletes and maybe even cutting the number of teams selected to compete.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said his 10-member league would have expected about $24 million from NCAA distributions. Instead, he estimated, the Big 12 will receive about $10 million.

“We’re going to take some hits there,” Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby said the Big 12 is likely to be down $15 million to $18 million this academic year in terms of revenue, but could tap reserve funds to meet conference distribution projections. Last year, the Big 12 distributed about $35 million to each of its member schools.

“We have some unknowns in our budget that remain and will probably remain for a while, but I expect that we will be able to make our members whole on what we forecast as this year’s distribution,” Bowlsby said. “It’s a whole new ballgame if we find ourselves not playing football because of this. It affects everything we do.”

At football powerhouse Clemson, NCAA Tournament revenue is generally 2% to 3% of its annual athletic budget, which is $134 million this year.

“It’s not an insignificant amount, but there have not been discussions to cut student-athlete services based on the announcement,” athletic department spokesman Jeff Kallin said.

The NCAA pulled in more than $1 billion in revenue last year, including $867.5 million from the television and marketing rights for the Division I men’s basketball tournament. But March Madness was canceled March 19, a week before the first round was scheduled to begin.

The NCAA said $50 million of the distribution will come from its reserve fund while a $270 million event cancellation insurance policy will help pay off the remaining distribution.

The lost revenue was just as jarring in the NCAA’s two lower divisions, filled with smaller schools: Division II was projected to receive $13.9 million, $30 million less than last year, while Division III was expected to receive $10.7 million, $22 million less than last year.

Some $53.6 million will be distributed to Division I schools through the Equal Conference Fund, which pays each conference about $1.6 million.

That, at least, was good news to Atlantic Sun Commissioner Ted Gumbart and nine A-Sun schools with athletic budgets that are a fraction of Clemson’s.

“That’s kind of the lifeblood,” Gumbart said. “That’s what we use to do business. So that is much more important for the A-Sun than it would be for the SEC or a Power Five conference.”

The remainder of the $225 million will be proportionally distributed through seven other funds. That’s where A-Sun schools and other mid-majors will take a big hit.

“We were expecting about $5.8 million dollars, and we’re going to get less than half of that,” Gumbart said. “It simply limits what we can provide to our schools.”

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories