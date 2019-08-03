Patrick Mahomes new cereal available at Hy-Vee

(KSNW) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is making a statement on the field and in your supermarket. The MVP Quarterback has launched a new cereal with Hy-Vee named ‘Mahomes Magic Crunch’ and is available to purchase now.

Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with Hy-Vee, and it is in partnership with his ’15 and the Mahomies’ Foundation.’

“I haven’t got to taste it just yet just because it came into the stores and everything like that, but I am excited for it,” says Mahomes at training camp Friday afternoon. “I am excited for everything that it’s kind of doing; helping out my foundation. I know the fans are going out and buying it, so I appreciate all of them.”